Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials stock opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.