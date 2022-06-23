Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 213,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

