Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,489,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARGO opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

