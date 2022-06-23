Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Increased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

