Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Trading Up 11.1%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 543,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 700,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NYSE:AWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.