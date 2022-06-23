Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Trading Up 11.1%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 543,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 700,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
