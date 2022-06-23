Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 5,388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

