ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.59

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and traded as low as $32.31. ATCO shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 522 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Get ATCO alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

About ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.