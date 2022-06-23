Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATHA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

ATHA stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.28. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 183.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

