Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of AY opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -164.73 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

