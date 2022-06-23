Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,300.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,598.40.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

