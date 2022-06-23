Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,474 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.6% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 165,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,035,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,154,000 after purchasing an additional 282,930 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44. The company has a market cap of $332.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

