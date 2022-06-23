AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

