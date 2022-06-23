Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. AlphaValue downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.10 ($1.16) to €1.15 ($1.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

