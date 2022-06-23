Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BKRIY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

