Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan Sells 114,736 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.98), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($227,673.10).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 161.34 ($1.98) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.57) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.18) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.78 ($2.99).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

