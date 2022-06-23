Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.31. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 5,010 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

