Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BAS stock opened at €43.40 ($45.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €49.97 and a 200-day moving average of €56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a 1-year low of €44.95 ($47.32) and a 1-year high of €69.52 ($73.18).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

