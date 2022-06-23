Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $174,496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

