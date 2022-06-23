BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $160.20

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.20 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.00), with a volume of 657470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.59.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

