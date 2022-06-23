Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

