Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

