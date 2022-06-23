Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,558 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,005,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 501,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,517,000 after buying an additional 141,981 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 53,606 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

XOM opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.