Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,091 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

