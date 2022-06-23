Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.07 and traded as high as $16.12. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 51,184 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $195.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $1,659,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 51.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bel Fuse by 520.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.
About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
