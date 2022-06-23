Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BNFT opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,113 shares of company stock worth $430,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Siris Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837,323 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 282.0% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

