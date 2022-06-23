Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $3 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $175.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.09. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.