Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 142.24 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £108.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.27. Bango has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.82).

About Bango

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

