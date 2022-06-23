BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,590 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.95) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.40) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.75) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,717.62.
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
