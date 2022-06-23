BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,590 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.95) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.40) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.75) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,717.62.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

