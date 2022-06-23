Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $71.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 24.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

