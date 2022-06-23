Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $108.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

