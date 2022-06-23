Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $175.74 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

