Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 255,311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,762,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

