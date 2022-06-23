Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

