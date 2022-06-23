Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)
