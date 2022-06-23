Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,300.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,598.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

