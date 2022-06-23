Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 2,611 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

