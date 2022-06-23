Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 8,930 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

