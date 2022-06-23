Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,529,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,170,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.45. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

