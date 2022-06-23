Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.