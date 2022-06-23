Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 29.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

