Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

