Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

