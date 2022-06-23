Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

