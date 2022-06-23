Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AECOM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in AECOM by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,021,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.