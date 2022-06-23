Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

