Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $956,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day moving average of $250.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.