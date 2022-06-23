Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 18,088 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MS opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $109.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.
In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.
About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.