Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

