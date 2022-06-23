Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 4,101 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST stock opened at $159.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,533 shares of company stock worth $3,709,009. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

