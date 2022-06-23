Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 4,336 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $284.54 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.94 and a 200 day moving average of $341.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

