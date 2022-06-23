Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

